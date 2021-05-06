Short Interest in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Declines By 15.1%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 916,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,094. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.