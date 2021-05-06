Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Expands By 22.1%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QQQJ opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.