Short Interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Decreases By 14.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $333,000.

MRVI stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

