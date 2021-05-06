Short Interest in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Increases By 21.4%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PASG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

