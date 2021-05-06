Short Interest in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Grows By 22.4%

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

