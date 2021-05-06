Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Expands By 21.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Rubicon Organics from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Rubicon Organics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

OTCMKTS:ROMJF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.