Short Interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Rises By 20.6%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of TROX opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. Tronox has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 49.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 290,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

