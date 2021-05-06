SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $171,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

