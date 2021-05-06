SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $43.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

SIBN stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 207,049 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

