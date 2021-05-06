Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 1,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.