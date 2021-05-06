Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €51.00 by Independent Research

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.82 ($58.62).

SHL stock opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €47.10 and a 200-day moving average of €43.64.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

