Sig Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCBGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Sig Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Sig Combibloc Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51. Sig Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

