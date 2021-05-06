Sig Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCBGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Sig Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Sig Combibloc Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51. Sig Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

