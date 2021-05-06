SIG (LON:SHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.75

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.75 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.67), with a volume of 1335072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.35 ($0.66).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SIG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The company has a market capitalization of £604.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.68.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

