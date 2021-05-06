Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Silgan has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Silgan stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,261. Silgan has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

