Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

