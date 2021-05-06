Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 8,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $422,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,708.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 70,242 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $4,320,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

