Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 1,332.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

