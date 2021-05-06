Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.27% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,193,120. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $117.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

