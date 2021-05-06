Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $13,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.69. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,791. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

