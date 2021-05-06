Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

