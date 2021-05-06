Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

