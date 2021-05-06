Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SHI opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

