Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $142.00. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIXGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

