Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie Sells 64,900 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 64,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$237,164.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,220,425.77.

Shares of CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

