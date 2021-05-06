Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00006062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $69.13 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00278225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $663.11 or 0.01163045 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.57 or 0.00763961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.35 or 1.00091954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

