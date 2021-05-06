SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.58. The company had a trading volume of 148,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

