SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.52. 140,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $215.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

