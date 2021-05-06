SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

