SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,857.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.31. 6,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

