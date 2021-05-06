Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

