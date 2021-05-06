Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.82. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

