SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $15.75. SLR Senior Investment shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 38,298 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.