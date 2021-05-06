Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $812.16

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 812.16 ($10.61) and traded as low as GBX 803 ($10.49). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56), with a volume of 47,771 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 813.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.92. The stock has a market cap of £921.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

