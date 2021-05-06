Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 453.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 236,036 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,224 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

