Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $245.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $246.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,553 shares of company stock worth $18,111,696. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

