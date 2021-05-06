Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 25,563 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $6,020,853.39.

On Monday, March 8th, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41.

SNOW opened at $213.79 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.07.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

