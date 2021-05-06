SOC Telemed (TLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect SOC Telemed to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.