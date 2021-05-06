Sologenic (SOLO) Achieves Market Cap of $322.64 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002831 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $322.64 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00073922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00276417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $655.94 or 0.01151202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00031092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.72 or 0.00754177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,940.64 or 0.99932608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,408 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

