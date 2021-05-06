Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sony reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from a substantial increase in sales in the Game & Network Services and Financial Services segments. Sony expanded its 360 Reality Audio services and product offerings, adding new video streaming capabilities and content creation tools. It also unveiled the Airpeak aircraft as part of its drone project in artificial intelligence robotics. However, the Pictures segment is seeing a decline in theatrical revenues resulting from theater closures due to the pandemic. Escalating cost of goods sold is a persistent concern. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates are headwinds as it has a strong international presence with majority of revenues coming from emerging markets.”

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of SONY opened at $97.63 on Monday. Sony Group has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $118.50.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

