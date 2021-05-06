Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

