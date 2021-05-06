South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $24,491,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.