South Jersey Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,567 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,857% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

