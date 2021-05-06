S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

NYSE SPGI traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,536. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.92 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

