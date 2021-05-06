S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 400.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $392.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.92 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

