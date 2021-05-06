S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $398.54 and last traded at $392.62, with a volume of 10043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $397.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

