Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.43

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $10.64. Spark Energy shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 600,340 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

