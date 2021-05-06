SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

FLRN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,486. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

