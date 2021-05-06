SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2,465.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 196,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,873. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

