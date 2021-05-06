SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,816. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.