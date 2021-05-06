SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 116,626 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,875 call options.

Shares of XBI traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

